Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Eve has announced that she will be exiting CBS daytime talk show The Talk at the end of December after four seasons on the series.

"I'm so grateful that I'm able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can't see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show in this capacity as a host," Eve said on The Talk Monday.

Advertisement

"This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don't. I wish I hated someone on the set, it would just make it so much easier to blame this because I have had the most beautiful experience," Eve continued to her co-stars Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba.

"I've grown as a woman, as a person. I said it once I'll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything,"

Eve also said that she is focused on being with her family and expanding it with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

Eve's departure comes after Marie Osmond exited The Talk in September after one season. Osmond joined The Talk Season 10 in September 2019 following the departure of creator and co-host Sara Gilbert.

A new co-host has not been named.