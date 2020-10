Jordan Peele, winner of the award for Best Original Screenplay for "Get Out," appears backstage with his Oscar in Los Angeles in 2018. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dave Chappelle attends the Toronto International Film Festival photocall for "A Star Is Born" in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

HBO Max said it will stream reruns of Comedy Central shows like "Inside Amy Schumer," starting Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced it will begin streaming reruns of some of Comedy Central's biggest hits on Sunday.

Episodes of Inside Amy Schumer, Key & Peele, Chappelle's Show, Nathan for You and Reno 911! will be available this weekend as part of HBO Max's non-exclusive licensing agreement with Comedy Central.

Advertisement

The South Park library is already on HBO Max and upcoming seasons of The Other Two and South Side will debut there.

The WarnerMedia streaming service premiered in May.