Oct. 29 (UPI) -- NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai battled Candice LeRae in a Tables, Ladders and Scares match at WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc.

Halloween Havoc, an old WCW pay-per-view event, was revived on Wednesday and was hosted by Shotzi Blackheart.

Shirai and LeRae's main event, championship match was determined by a wheel that Blackheart would spin. The wheel landed on Tables, Ladders and Scares meaning that Shirai or LeRae would have to climb a ladder and grab the hanging NXT Women's Championship in order to win the bout.

Shirai made her way to the ring as singer Poppy performed. LeRae's donned an outfit that was modeled after Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

The champ threw a chair at LeRae's head while LeRae performed a Swinging Neckbreaker off the apron that sent both women crashing through a table. A mysterious figure wearing a Ghostface costume from Scream attempted to help LeRae climb the ladder to win the match but, Blackheart stepped in to even the odds.

Shirai then launched LeRae off the ladder which sent he down into another ladder placed outside the ring. Shirai then grabbed her title to win the match and remain NXT Women's Champion.

LeRae's husband Johnny Gargano was in action against defending North American Champion Damian Priest. Blackheart spun her wheel which placed the grapplers in a Devil's Playground match.

The bout had no rules and pinfalls could count anywhere. Gargano, who wore an outfit modeled after Jack from The Nightmare Before Christmas, cut open and deflated a giant pumpkin that had been placed at the top of the entrance ramp. Priest was given a live guitar performance of his theme music.

Priest and Gargano battled all over the Capitol Wrestling Center which was filled with a graveyard and other spooky decorations.

The mysterious figure who was wearing a Ghostface costume, had also helped Gargano and took out Priest with a lead pipe. The mysterious figure then handed Gargano a tombstone which he used to attack Priest with, sending the champ crashing down into a wooden shed.

Gargano then easily pinned Priest to become the new North American Champion. The identity of the mysterious figure is unknown.

Former NFL star and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee, who aligned himself with newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan last week, returned and gloated about taking out The Undisputed Era.

The trio were interrupted by Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly who was alone until he was joined by a returning Pete Dunne.

Dunne immediately betrayed O'Reilly, however, and whacked him in a back with a steel chair as the others joined in on the assault. McAfee, Burch, Lorcan and Dunne have now formed a new stable together.

Other moments from WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc included Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar defeating Jake Atlas; Dexter Lumis scaring and later defeating Cameron Grimes in a demented Haunted House of Terror match; and Rhea Ripley defeating Raquel Gonzalez.

Ripley and Gonzalez was a battle between two of NXT's most powerful and towering women. Ripley won the hard-hitting slugfest with a Riptide.