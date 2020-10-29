Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Boston native Sean Ellis is fighting to prove his innocence after being wrongfully convicted of murdering a police officer in the new trailer for upcoming Netflix docuseries, Trial 4.

After going through three trials in 1993, Ellis was convicted of murdering police officer John Mulligan and served 22 years in jail for a crime he did not commit.

Advertisement

Ellis has been granted a fourth trial following new evidence around the handling of his case.

The eight-part docuseries will follow Ellis' conviction, his new trial and show him exposing police corruption and systemic racism.

"For my fourth trial, I want to be vindicated. I want to be exonerated. I definitely want the world to know that I'm innocent," Ellis says in the clip.

Trial 4 comes to Netflix on Nov. 11.