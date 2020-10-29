Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of The Crown Season 4.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the historical drama series Thursday featuring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II and Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher.

The preview shows the queen (Colman) and Thatcher come face to face during a sit-down meeting. The conversation hints at future tensions to come.

"Your majesty. I think we have enough respect for one another personally to ask ourselves some of the bigger questions, woman to woman," Thatcher says. "We are the same age, after all."

"Really?" the queen inquires.

"Just six months between us," Thatcher confirms.

"Oh? And who is the senior?" the queen asks.

"I am, ma'am," Thatcher responds.

The trailer also teases Prince Charles' (Josh O'Connor) romance and marriage with Princess Diana (Emma Corrin). As Diana adjusts to the spotlight, Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter) warns that Diana "will break" if she does not bend to the confines of her new role.

Netflix previously released a trailer centering on Charles and Diana. Tobias Menzies, who plays Prince Philip, said in an interview with Deadline in June that Charles and Diana will be a "big part" of Season 4.

The Crown follows the reign of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II throughout the decades. The series features new actors every two seasons, with Imelda Staunton to play the queen in Seasons 5 and 6.

The Crown is created by Peter Morgan and will end with a sixth and final season on Netflix.