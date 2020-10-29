Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Gina Kirschenheiter is defending her comments about her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke's drinking.

The 36-year-old television personality explained on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live why she felt it was okay to remark on Windham-Burke's drinking during the new episode of RHOC.

Advertisement

Wednesday's episode of RHOC showed Kirschenheiter and Windham-Burke clash during Shannon Beador's housewarming party. Kirschenheiter lashed out at Windham-Burke after Windham-Burke criticized her character.

"Character? You're going to talk to me about character?" Kirschenheiter replied. "Braunwyn, wake up. You're a sloppy Chihuahua. You're never clear. You're wasted all the time! Get over yourself. Go get wasted again!"

Windham-Burke, who went public about being an alcoholic during the RHOC Season 15 premiere, responded by saying she was "30 days sober" and throwing her glass.

On WWHL, Kirschenheiter was asked why she commented on Windham-Burke's drinking when she herself has a previous DUI.

"I get that, but I mean, I made a very bad decision and I paid the consequences for that bad decision," Kirschenheiter said.

"I think it was Braunwyn's continual drink-til-you-were-unconscious on a regular basis that other people were noticing," she added. "Obviously, she's an alcoholic."

Windham-Burke said during a previous episode of WWHL that going public about her alcoholism and sobriety was a "very freeing" experience.

"I have known that I've had a problem with alcohol for decades and saying it so vocally and stated in a way that I had to be accountable was a huge weight off my shoulders," she said.

On Wednesday's WWHL, Kirschenheiter also confirmed she backed out of attending Kelly Dodd's wedding at the last minute.

"I decided last minute not to go, just because of everything going on," she said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic. "You can run a risk of catching something from anywhere."