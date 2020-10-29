Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament continued on Dynamite with former partners Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page reaching the final round.

The tournament, which will end on Nov. 7 at the Full Gear pay-per-view event, will grant the winner a title match against the AEW World Champion. Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending the title against Eddie Kingston at Full Gear in an I Quit match.

Page kicked off Dynamite with his tournament match against Wardlow, the bodyguard of MJF. Wardlow appeared upset when MJF explained that if Wardlow won the tournament and then later the AEW World Championship, it would go to him. MJF then got into an argument with Sammy Guevara who said he would make sure that MJF never joins Chris Jericho's Inner Circle.

Page was able to survive Wardlow's impressive strength and smartly rolled out of the ring once Wardlow planted him with the F-10. Wardlow then placed Page on the turnbuckle but the cowboy fought back and brought the towering grappler down with a Fallaway Slam.

Page then won the match and reached the finals after nailing Wardlow with two Buckshot Lariats to earn the three count.

Omega, in the main event, battled Penta El Zero Miedo in his tournament match. Miedo took the place of his partner Rey Fenix who was unable to compete due to an injury.

Omega taunted Miedo and Fenix to start the match by taking off his t-shirt to reveal his AAA Mega World Championship, a title he won by defeating Fenix in Mexico's Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide wrestling promotion.

Miedo fought hard against Omega and connected with a Destroyer on the entrance ramp. Miedo also concentrated on Omega's arm in an attempt to keep him from using his One-Winged Angel attack.

Omega recovered, however, and performed the One-Winged Angel in the middle of the ring to earn a three count. Omega and Page, who were once AEW World Tag Team Champions together, will now face off in the tournament final.

TNT Champion Cody defended his title against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack match. The bout included multiple wrestlers, known as lumberjacks, placed at ringside who could attack Cody and Cassidy or throw them back into the ring. The Dark Order, minus their leader Mr. Brodie Lee, were notably among the lumberjacks.

Cody slammed Cassidy and himself into all of the lumberjacks from the top turnbuckle. Cody then landed a Cutter but Cassidy kicked out during a pinning attempt. Cassidy responded with a Diving DDT and the Beach Break, but it wasn't enough.

John Silver of The Dark Order, while the referee was distracted, then entered the ring and attacked Cassidy with a Pump Kick. Cody took advantage of the situation and nailed Cassidy with the Cross Rhodes to remain TNT Champion. Cody will next defend his title against Darby Allin at Full Gear.

Jericho and The Inner Circle held a town hall meeting to help decide if MJF should be allowed into the group. The town hall consisted of performers and wrestling personalities such as Eric Bischoff asking MJF why he wants to become a part of the Inner Circle.

Jericho ended the segment by announcing that if MJF can beat him at Full Gear, he can join his group.

"I will do whatever it takes to win," MJF said.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Kingston defeating Matt Sydal; The Young Bucks announcing that if they don't defeat FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear, they will no longer be able to challenge for the titles; newly crowned NWA World Women's Champion Serena Deeb defeating Legit Leyla Hirsch; and Shawn Spears defeating VSK before he was ambushed by Scorpio Sky.