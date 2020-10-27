Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne will star together in a new comedy series coming to Apple TV+, titled Platonic.

Rogen and Byrne will portray a pair of former best friends who reconnect as adults and try to fix the rift that led to their falling out. Their friendship becomes consuming and causes the duo to reevaluate their choices.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy is co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco (Friends From College).

Sony Pictures Television is producing the show for Apple.

Stoller, who directed Rogen and Byrne together in the Neighbors films, is directing the series. Rogen, Byrne and Conor Welch are serving as executive producers.

Byrne also stars in Apple original series Physical.