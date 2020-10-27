Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to discuss his new Borat film and how he had to wear a bulletproof vest for the sequel.

Cohen, in the film, pretends to be a country singer in character as Borat who sings a song about the COVID-19 virus titled "The Wuhan Flu" at a gun rally. The crowd, who was singing along, grew angry once they found out his identity.

"Word got out that it was me and then the organizers and a lot of people in the crowd, got very angry. They tried to storm the stage. Luckily for me I had hired the security so it took them a while to actually storm the stage," Cohen told Colbert about the experience on Monday.

Colbert played footage of the incident which involved Cohen rushing off stage and getting away in a vehicle. Cohen had to hold the vehicle's door closed as an angry mob went after him.

"It's fairly rare. It happens occasionally. This was the first movie where I had to wear a bulletproof vest. One of the guys who stormed the stage went for his pistol," Cohen said.

Cohen also discussed what happened when he previously interviewed President Donald Trump as his character Ali G and his response to Trump calling him a creep and a phoney.

"Well I'm sure when he was hanging out with his good friend Jeffrey Epstein, they probably spent a lot of their time talking about how creepy I am and yes, I am a professional phoney like him," Cohen said before stating how Trump wasn't aware that he was Ali G during their interview.

"Publicly he will say, 'I was the only guy ever who saw through it.' He didn't see through the interview. He answered all the questions completely normally," Cohen said.