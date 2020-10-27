Matthew McConaughey will discuss his life and memoir, "Greenlights," on Wednesday's episode of "The Oprah Conversation." Photo courtesy of Apple

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Oprah Winfrey will interview actor Matthew McConaughey on her Apple TV+ show this week.

Apple said in a press release Tuesday that McConaughey, 50, will appear on Wednesday's episode of Winfrey's series The Oprah Conversation. The episodes premieres at 12 a.m. EDT.

McConaughey will discuss and share the stories of his life in his memoir, Greenlights, released last week.

The actor will also elaborate on his guiding motto, "Just keep living," and share some of his most honest moments, deepest thoughts and valuable learnings.

In his memoir, McConaughey also discusses his marriage to his wife, Brazilian model Camila Alves. He recalled the moment he first saw Alves on Good Morning America last week.

"I just saw her move. It was just four seconds of her moving," the star said. "I will say this, every beautiful thing that went through my mind about who and what she was, she has turned out to be exactly that and then some."

McConaughey said he "knew right away that she was something special."

McConaughey most recently appeared in the Guy Ritchie film The Gentleman. He will voice Hank the Cowdog in a new podcast based on the John R. Erickson's children's book series.