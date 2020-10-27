Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced on Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement with publisher Ubisoft to develop multiple shows based on video game series Assassin's Creed.

The first project in development is a live-action series that Netflix has described as being epic and genre-bending.

A search for a showrunner is underway. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft Film & Television are serving as executive producers.

Netflix and Ubisoft also plan on developing an anime and animated series based on Assassin's Creed.

Netflix released on Twitter a teaser for the live-action series that features the Netflix logo inside of the Assassin's Creed log.

"We're excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy," Peter Friedlander, vice president, original series at Netflix said in a statement.

A live-action Assassin's Creed film starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard was released in 2016.

Assassin's Creed the video game series has sold 155 million copies worldwide.

The next entry in the video game series titled Assassin's Creed Valhalla, takes place during England's Dark Ages and has players taking on the role of a viking warrior. The title releases for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC on Nov. 10.