Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien said the set where he films his late night talk show Conan, has been burglarized.

O'Brien made the announcement on Monday before proceeding ahead with his show. The comedian, his partner Andy Richter and producer Jason Chillemi commented on the robbery which involved laptops and the program's slate being stolen.

"That's the lowest. I can't think of anything lower. OK, the laptops, fine. You took the slate. That's crazy," O'Brien said.

O'Brien moved production of Conan in July to the Largo theater, a comedy and music venue in Los Angeles. The 57-year-old was previously hosting episodes from his home using an iPhone due to the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to help the theater as it remains closed to the public.

"Look at us. What happened to us? This kind of [expletive] isn't happening to other big time late night shows. No one breaks into The Tonight Show and steals all the equipment," O'Brien said.

"What kind of new low is this for us?" he continued before joking that the theater's only security is a bunch of cardboard cut outs of fans that have been placed into the venue's seats.