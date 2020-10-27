Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Hannah Ferrier says the vape pen she had on board during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was filled with CBD and not THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

The 33-year-old television personality defended having the vape pen during Part 2 of the Season 5 reunion Monday on Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck Med follows the crew of a megayacht during charter season. Ferrier was fired during Season 5 after her co-star Malia White reported her for having Valium and a vape pen in her cabin.

On Monday, WWHL host Andy Cohen said the vape pen manufacturer verified the pen Ferrier had was the THC version, according to a photo taken by White. Ferrier insisted the pen was CBD.

"The cartridge was CBD," she said. "At the top there, you can just unscrew it and you can put whatever oil you want in it. And fill it with what you want."

Ferrier's co-star Jessica More backed her up.

"As someone in the industry, I do know that you can actually fill that cartridge with any oil you want," More said.

More then said she had "a THC pen as well," leading to consternation from her co-stars and Captain Sandy Yawn. More corrected herself, saying she meant to say CBD pen.

During the reunion, Christine "Bugsy" Drake denied there was a plan to replace Ferrier and Hindrigo "Kiko" Lorran, who was also fired during Season 5, at the beginning of the season.

"There was nothing premeditated. Like, that is absolute hogwash," she said.

Ferrier and Yawn previously faced off on WWHL over the room assignment drama that played a role in Ferrier's firing. Ferrier and White clashed during Season 5 after White's boyfriend, Tom Checketts, joined the boat and the couple wanted to room together.

"Captains don't deal with room assignments. The first officer does. So the fact that it came to the bridge, it really irritated me," Yawn said.