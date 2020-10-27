Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The CW is giving a glimpse of Javicia Leslie as Batwoman.

On Monday, the network shared first look photos for Batwoman Season 2 featuring Leslie.

Advertisement

Leslie will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman in the new season. Rose played Kate Kane, while Leslie will portray the new character Ryan Wilder.

The teaser photos show Leslie wearing a red and black costume as Batwoman. The outfit is similar to Rose's but features a different belt and other details.

"Becoming her own Batwoman @JaviciaLeslie," The CW captioned the post.

Leslie posted the same photos on Twitter.

"Blackwoman, I mean Batwoman is here @CWBatwoman @DCComics," she wrote.

Batwoman is based on the DC Comics character. The series is created by Caroline Dries and co-stars Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang, Camrus Johnson and Dougray Scott.

Rose, who is lesbian, played Batwoman as an openly gay character. Warner Bros. Television said it would cast another LGBTQ actress after Rose announced in May that she had made "the very difficult decision" to not return for Season 2.

Rose discussed her exit on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon this month, saying she "didn't up and leave" the show.

Warner Bros. Television announced Leslie's casting in July. Leslie, who is bisexual, is the first Black woman to play Batwoman on television and will also portray the character as being part of the LGBTQ community.

Season 2 will premiere in 2021.