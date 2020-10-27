Oct. 27 (UPI) -- American Gods Season 3 will premiere Jan. 10 on Starz, author and executive producer Neil Gaiman announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane, Emily Browning, Crispin Glover, Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Pablo Schreiber, Demore Barnes and Omid Abtanhi star in the supernatural drama which began in 2017.

Dominique Jackson, Eric Johnson, Marilyn Manson, Blythe Danner and Herizen Guardiola are set to guest-star on the new season.

American Gods follows the Old Gods of mythology who fall into conflict with the New Gods of technology.

Gaiman, who penned the 2001 American Gods novel the show is based on, penned a letter to fans about the season alongside a Season 3 poster.

"America must be for all of us, and American Gods must reflect that. This season truly feels as if it does. It's full of drama and emotion, the very real and the utterly strange, and it features some of the finest performances the show has yet seen. It brings back favorite characters, some in remarkable new ways, and we will encounter people and gods we've never met before," Gaiman said.

"The struggles of the gods and the people of Season 3 of American Gods are the struggles of America. We didn't think it would prove as timely when we plotted it, nor did I think the novel would still be relevant when I wrote it over 20 years ago. But I'm glad it's happening, now, in a year when it feels as though diverse stories are being heard, and honored, and allowed to change the future," he continued.