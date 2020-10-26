Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Shaquille O'Neal has landed a new animated kids series.

Genius Brands said in a press release Monday that O'Neal, 48, will star in and executive produce the action-adventure comedy Shaq's Garage for Kartoon Channel!

Advertisement

Shaq's Garage will follow the secret adventures of an extraordinary collection of animated cars, trucks and automobiles. Each vehicle has unique attributes, intellects and skills, including musical stylings, Shaq Fu and the mastery of the ultra-secret language of Shaqanese.

"Whether in Sheijing on a secret mission or visiting an ancient shrine in the lost city of Shaqmandu, each story will be as special as the vehicles and Shaquille himself," an official synopsis reads.

Genius Brands CEO Andy Heyward said the storylines and vehicle designs are inspired by Toy Story, Tony Stark and 007. O'Neal will voice the lead vehicle, a semi truck named Big Diesel.

"We plan to showcase the most amazing, tricked out assortment of vehicles that can only be found in my garage," O'Neal said. "They will all have larger-than-life personalities, larger-than-life missions and of course, larger-than-life sound systems."

"One of our cars is a vehicle missing a wheel, but is as strong, fast and smart as any other vehicle. This will be a kid's show, which will highlight inclusivity for all," he added.

Shaq's Garage will premiere in early 2022 on Kartoon Channel!, a free digital platform that launched in June.

O'Neal is a retired professional basketball player who played for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and other NBA teams. He voiced an animated version of himself in the 2014 film The Lego Movie.