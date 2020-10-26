"Selena: The Series," starring Christian Serratos, premieres Dec. 4 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for Selena: The Series on Monday. The two-part miniseries chronicles the life story of Tejano music star Selena Quintanilla.

The trailer shows Christian Serratos as Selena and flashes back to Madison Taylor Baez as young Selena. Her father, Abraham (Ricardo Chavira) notices his daughter's singing talent and becomes her manager.

The rest of the Quintanilla family becomes part of the band too, with siblings Suzette (Noemi Gonzalez) on drums and A.B. (Gabriel Chavarria) on bass and backing vocals. Seidy Lopez plays her mother, Marcella.

Selena released five solo albums from 1989 to her posthumous 1995 release Dreaming of You. Yolanda Saldiver, a friend and manager of the singer's Selena Etc. salon and clothing store, shot and killed Selena on March 31, 1995.

Suzette Quintanilla is an executive producer of Selena: The Series along with creator Moises Zamora and additional EPs Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and Don Todd as a consulting producer.

Jennifer Lopez played Selena in a 1997 feature film.

Part One of Selena: The Series premieres Dec. 4.