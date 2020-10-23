Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Lena Headey and Luke Wilson have joined the cast of the new animated series New-Gen.

The 47-year-old actress and 49-year-old actor will voice characters in the forthcoming series, according to a press release.

New-Gen is based on the Marvel comic book series created by J.D. Matonti, Chris Matonti and Julia Coppola, who will produce the TV adaptation. Bardel Entertainment produces the series.

Headey will play the beautiful and prophetic Thea, the matriarch of the Association of the Protection of New-Gen. Wilson will portray Roboduck, a comical and mischievous sidekick whose special ability is burping fire.

New-Gen centers on twin teenage brothers (Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard) who are nanotech-enhanced superheroes. The siblings work to save Earth from a nanotech war.

The TV series is created by J.D. Matonti, with Brent Friedman to serve as showrunner. Eugene Son co-wrote the show.

"We'll take you on an adventure to the futuristic utopia of New-Gen where nanotech governs this incredible world and the humans, creatures and AI who dwell in it," J.D. Matonti said. "We're delighted to have Lena Headey and Luke Wilson join our cast as we move from comics to animated series and other multimedia platforms."

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister on the HBO series Game of Thrones. Wilson portrays Pat Dugan, aka S.T.R.I.P.E., on the DC Universe series Stargirl.