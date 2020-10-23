Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Dash & Lily.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Friday featuring Midori Francis and Austin Abrams as the titular Lily and Dash, two teenagers living in New York City.

The preview shows Dash (Abrams) and Lily (Francis) fall in love over the holidays. The pair communicate by exchanging a "book of dares" containing dares and clues about their identity.

Dash & Lily is based on the young adult book series Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. The series co-stars Dante Brown as Boomer and Troy Iwata as Langston.

The TV series is created by Joe Tracz, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Shawn Levy's 21 Laps Entertainment and Nick Jonas' Image 32 produce the show.

"When I read Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, it felt like New York," Tracz said in a statement. "It wasn't just the specificity of the locations ... It was the way the book captured the spirit of the city -- the sense of possibility tinged with loneliness, and the way they both seem to magnify around the holidays."

Francis has appeared on the series Younger, Gotham and Divorce. Abrams appeared in the films Paper Towns and Chemical Hearts and on the series The Walking Dead, Euphoria and This is Us.