Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tiffany Pollard will return to reality TV in the new special I Love New York: Reunited.

VH1 said Thursday that Pollard, 38, will appear in I Love New York: Reunited, a TV special airing Nov. 23 at at 8 p.m. EDT

Advertisement

Pollard appeared as a contestant in Seasons 1 and 2 of Flavor of Love and later starred on her own spinoff, I Love New York. The new special will reunite Pollard with some of her former suitors.

Patrick Samuel "Tango" Hunter won I Love New York Season 1, while George "Tailor Made" Weisgerber III won Season 2.

Pollard confirmed news of the special in an Instagram post Thursday.

"ARE Y'ALL EXCITED ABOUT THIS?????!" she wrote.

Page Six said Vivica A. Fox will host the special, which will "revisit the show's greatest moments, break down the biggest heartbreaks, and dive into how the cast members' lives have evolved through the years.

VH1 is also reportedly producing a Hollywood Exes reunion show.

In addition to I Love New York, Pollard has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, Famously Single and Braxton Family Values. She appeared in Celebrity Ex on the Beach Season 11 this year.