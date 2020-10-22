Oct. 22 (UPI) -- TBS has renewed comedy anthology series Miracle Workers for a third season.

Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan and Karan Soni are returning for Season 3, which will be set in the American Old West in 1844.

Radcliffe will portray a small-town preacher who heads west on the Oregon Trail along with a wanted outlaw portrayed by Buscemi and a liberated prairie wife portrayed by Viswanathan. The journey will be filled with promise and peril.

Each season of Miracle Workers features new settings and the stars portraying different characters. Buscemi played god with the others as angels in Season 1 while Season 2 took the cast into the Dark Ages.

Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick are taking over as co-showrunners for Season 3 in place of former showrunner and series creator Simon Rich, the author of What in God's Name and Revolution, which served as the basis for Seasons 1 and 2, respectively.

Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson serve as executive producers along with Radcliffe, Buscemi, Mirk and Padnick.

"Getting to tell an entirely new story with this ludicrously talented cast each season is a dream come true. We could not be happier that TBS has given us the reins on this unique and special show," Mirk and Padnick said in a statement.