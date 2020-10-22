Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michael Sheen and David Tennant's series Staged will return for a second season.

BBC One confirmed in a press release Thursday that it renewed the comedy for Season 2.

In Staged, Sheen and Tennant play fictionalized versions of themselves attempting to rehearse a play during the COVID-19 lockdown. The show is filmed remotely due to the health crisis.

In Season 2, Sheen and Tennant will attempt to navigate their "new normal" at home with their increasingly exasperated families while also trying to tackle the world of "virtual Hollywood" and their increasingly fragile egos.

Georgia Tennant, Anna Lundberg, Lucy Eaton, Nina Sosanya and Simon Evans will also return for the new season. Ben Schwartz will join the cast as the assistant to Sheen and Tennant's American agent.

The BBC shared a teaser featuring Sheen, Tennant and Schwartz.

In addition, Season 2 will feature new celebrity guests. The first season featured surprise appearances by Judi Dench and Samuel L. Jackson.

"It's been so great to see how much people enjoyed the first series. Seemed like the laughs were much appreciated. It made us really excited about taking it further and going in some surprising and hopefully enjoyable directions this time," Sheen said.

Staged is created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, with Evans as writer and director. The BBC has yet to announce a release date for Season 2.