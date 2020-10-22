Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen paid homage to the late John Prine on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"John was, we were new Dylans together so were were inextricably entwined for long parts in our career in the sense that I think we had records that came out almost simultaneously," Springsteen said on Wednesday about how himself and Prine were compared to Bob Dylan.

"Of course I heard his first record and said, 'Uh-oh, there's another guy out there that's really, really good.' And of course, he was and remained so his whole life," the singer continued.

Prine died in April at the age of 73 due to complications related to COVID-19.

"We got to know one another a little bit and besides being an incredible musician, he was a lovely, lovely man and a national treasure for us. To have him pass away of COVID was just a tragedy, a national loss," Springsteen said.

Springsteen was also asked to list his top three favorite Dylan songs and listed "Like a Rolling Stone," "Visions of Johanna" and "Ring Them Bells." Springsteen also stated he enjoys all of Dylan's 1967 album titled John Wesley Harding.

"You've got to put 'Like a Rolling Stone' in there just because it's a history, culture-changing piece of music and it's also simply a fantastic rock and roll song," he said.

Bruce Springsteen will release his new album Letter to You and a documentary of the same name about the making of the album on Friday. The documentary will premiere on Apple TV+.

Letter to You is Springsteen's first album with the E Street Band since 2014's High Hopes and the first one he recorded live with the band since 1984's Born in the U.S.A.