Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Braunwyn Windham-Burke says going public about her alcoholism and sobriety was a "very freeing" experience.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star discussed her decision to share her struggles with alcohol during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Windham-Burke confessed to having a drinking problem during the RHOC Season 15 premiere, which aired last week. She subsequently said on Instagram that she is more than 250 days sober.

On WWHL, Windham-Burke said being open about her struggles was "a huge weight" off of her shoulders.

"It was very freeing. I have known that I've had a problem with alcohol for decades and saying it so vocally and stated in a way that I had to be accountable was a huge weight off my shoulders," she said.

Windham-Burke also shared the two "rock bottom" moments in her struggles. She said she realized she "could never drink again" during a trip to Miami for Rick Leventhal's 60th birthday.

"I'd been on a four-day bender. I was drinking, at that point, every 15 minutes, every half an hour. Refilling bottles, hiding them. I was non-functional," the star said. "I walked in and I said to my husband, 'I can't stop drinking.'"

"At that point, it was physical. I would start to shake if I went more than 15 minutes without a drink," she added. "That was my physical bottom."

Windham-Burke said her emotional rock bottom happened the first day she went to a support meeting, which was filmed for RHOC.

"It's the day that I threw that glass. It's all on camera and you guys followed me through that entire day and you basically get to the doors of that first meeting with me," she said.

Windham-Burke started filming Season 15 while just 12 days sober. She previously said the season will explore "the good and the bad, the highs and the lows, the unfiltered reality" of her new sobriety.

On WWHL, Windham-Burke also gave an update on her marriage to her estranged husband, Sean Burke.

"Currently Sean and I are not living in the same house. I love him dearly. We get along great, we're getting along better than we ever had, but we are redefining our marriage right now," she said.