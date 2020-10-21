Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Dan + Shay scored the prize for Duo Video of the Year at the CMT Awards show in Nashville Wednesday night.

They earned the honor for their music video, "I Should Probably Go to Bed."

Carrie Underwood won for Female Video of the Year for "Drinking Alone," Luke Bryan won for Male Video of the Year for "One Margarita" and Chris Young won for Performance of the Year for "Drowning."

Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde are hosting the fan-voted prize presentation.

Country artists such as McBryde, Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs have been performing outdoors around the city throughout the evening.

.@DanAndShay won't be able to go to bed tonight because they'll be celebrating their win for Duo Video of the Year at the #CMTawards! pic.twitter.com/oOaEtBecu6— CMT (@CMT) October 22, 2020