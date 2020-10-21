Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Billy Porter told Jimmy Fallon about his experience filming Season 3 of FX's Pose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's wild. It's crazy. I'm excited to be back. We're all glad to be back. Disney, who now owns FX, has put brilliant protocols in place," Porter said Tuesday on The Tonight Show.

Advertisement

"Everybody looks like a stormtrooper. I feel so sorry for the crew because they have to have googles, masks and shields," he continued, referencing the armored stormtrooper soldiers from the Star Wars series that have their faces covered.

"But that allows for us to be able to go to work. This is a wild, crazy time and I'm just grateful that there are people who care enough to take the right steps. To believe science and get us back to work," the actor continued.

Porter also discussed wearing a lavish white ensemble during the virtual Emmys event and the success of his song, "For What It's Worth," which appeared on former President Barack Obama's summer playlist.

"It's astonishing. I've been an independent artist for a long time. I had a R&B record deal back in the late 90s and they dismissed me. So, I've been on my own. I've been doing independent music for a while. So to have this happen, to be able to crack through in this way for something that I just remained persistent and consistent on, is really, really amazing," Porter said.

"If there's anything that I can say to folks, just keep going. Just keep showing up for your life and putting one foot in front of the other," he continued.