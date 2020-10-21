Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Animated comedy series Archer will return for a 12th season.

FXX announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the show for Season 12, which is slated to premiere in 2021.

"Archer is back in a big way this season, with viewership up as the Emmy Award-winning spy series returns to its roots and begins to plot a 12th season next year," FX Entertainment president of original programming Nick Grad said.

"Together with its unbelievable voice cast, Archer is set to give fans another great season," he added.

Archer follows the exploits of the titular Sterling Archer, a spy, and his colleagues at a dysfunctional intelligence agency. The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as Archer, Aisha Tyler as Lana Kane, Jessica Walter as Malory Archer and Judy Greer as Cheryl Tunt.

Season 11 premiered in September and airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on FXX. The season centers on Archer's return to the spy world after a three-year coma.

Wednesday's episode, titled "Caught Napping," will follow Archer as he attempts to rescue a kidnapped AJ and keep "Lana's rampage pointed in the right direction." The episode is written by Mark Ganek.

Archer is created by Adam Reed and premiered on FX in 2009. The series moved to FXX in Season 8.