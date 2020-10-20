Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Sacha Baron Cohen appeared as Borat on Jimmy Kimmel Live and tried his best to combat the COVID-19 virus while on the late night show.

Borat, on Monday, arrived onto the scene spraying an unknown liquid from a canister. Borat sprayed down Kimmel's partner Guillermo and used a magnifying glass to spot the virus in order to attack it with a frying pan.

The fictional journalist, who was on hand to promote the new Borat sequel coming to Amazon Prime Video, stated that Kimmel must undergo a plague questionnaire followed by a physical examination.

"As a member of Hollywood's elite, have you recently drunk any unpasteurized children's blood?" Borat asked with Kimmel responding no.

Borat attempted to take Kimmel's temperate from a distance using a thermometer attached to a stick and was joined by his daughter Tutar, portrayed by actress Irina Novak.

Tutar, who stole a photo from the halls of Jimmy Kimmel Live, demanded to have Kimmel's pants, which Borat helped her obtain. Kimmel hid behind his chair in his underwear as the interview came to a close before he could properly ask Borat a question.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Deliver of Prodigious Bride to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan is coming to Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

The sequel to the 2006 Borat film will feature Cohen dressing up as President Donald Trump and interrupting a speech being made by Vice President Mike Pence.