Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer has been tapped to host a Nickelodeon election special titled Nick News: Kids Pick the President on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. EDT.

The hourlong special will provide young viewers with an overview on the basics of voting and give kids a platform to voice their concerns surrounding the 2020 presidential election including the COVID-19 pandemic, racial equality and the environment.

Youth activists Zoe Jenkins who founded a DEI initiative at her high school in Lexington, Ky., and Mari Copeny who continues to raise awareness about the water crisis in Flint, Mich., will also make appearances on the program along with child, adolescent and family psychologist Dr. Jen Harstein.

Nickelodeon is additionally launching on Tuesday a Kids Vote poll at KidsPickthePresident.com to allow kids to choose who they want to be president. The results will be announced during Nick News: Kids Pick the President.

The vote is an informal, non-scientific poll that is meant for entertainment purposes. Kids who participate in the poll can download an "I Voted" sticker.

"Voting in my first election when I was 18 was extremely important to me and now more than ever, it's crucial that this next generation of kids grow up with an understanding of our political system and how they can be agents of change," Palmer said in a statement.

"I'm so proud to be a part of the Nickelodeon family and this special, which will teach kids about the election and empower them to stand up for what they believe in," she continued.

Nick News: Kids Pick the President will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. The program will also be available on the Nickelodeon YouTube channel, Nick On Demand and the Nick app following its premiere.