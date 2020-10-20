Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in and Denis Villeneuve is onboard to direct a new crime drama called The Son, HBO said Tuesday.

Ray Donovan and Good Behavior scribe Lenore Zion is to serve as showrunner on the limited series based on Jo Nesbø's novel about Oslo's "brutal hierarchy of corruption," a press release said.

Advertisement

"Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past," Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming, said in a statement. "We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work."

Gyllenhaal is known for his roles in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Okja, The Good Girl, Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler. He was nominated for a Tony Award last week for his performance in the play Sea Wall/A Life.

Villeneuve's credits include Prisoners, Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the upcoming Dune remake.