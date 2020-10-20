Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Teen drama Euphoria will return to HBO with two special episodes.

The network said in a press release Monday that it will air the first of two new episodes Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Advertisement

The first special episode, titled "Trouble Don't Last Always," follows Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas. The episode is set in the wake of the Season 1 finale, which saw Rue being left by Jules (Hunter Schaefer) at the train station and relapsing.

The new episode is written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson and features Colman Domingo, who played Ali in Season 1. HBO has yet to share details about the second episode.

Zendaya confirmed the news Monday on Instagram.

"We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on HBO," the actress wrote.

Euphoria premiered in June 2019 and was renewed for a second season the next month. On Jimmy Kimmel Live! in August, Zendaya teased a "bridge episode" due to COVID-19 production delays on Season 2.

"I don't really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment ... so we have something to live on until we are able to go into Season 2," she said.