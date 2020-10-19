Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Vice has renewed professional wrestling docuseries Dark Side of the Ring for a third season.

The third season has been given a 14 episode order, after the first two seasons contained 10 episodes each. The show will return in 2021.

Dark Side of the Ring explores controversial stories surrounding the world of professional wrestling.

Season 2 began in March with a two-part episode on Chris Benoit, who killed his wife Nancy and 7-year-old son Daniel before he hanged himself in 2007. Other episodes covered the death of Owen Hart, the careers of The Road Warriors and New Jack, WWE's Brawl for All and more.

Wrestler Chris Jericho, announcer Jim Ross, personality Jim Cornette and more appeared during the second season. Evan Husney serves as executive producer and writer with Jason Eisener as executive producer and director.

Vice has not announced which subjects will be explored in the third season.

"Dark Side of the Ring is a knockout show for Vice TV. The tag-team executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are true heavyweight champions of the world (of TV), and we are so excited to pin down a third season of this incredible series," executive vice president and general manager of Vice Television Morgan Hertzan said in a statement.

"Seasons 1 and 2 of Dark Side of the Ring are examples of the compelling, thought-provoking, and engaging storytelling we champion here at Vice TV. We can't wait to see that the series will throw down in the third round," Hertzan.