Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Retired NFL player Vernon Davis was voted off of Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Davis was partnered with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd for the ABC competition series.

Advertisement

Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche and Jesse Metcalfe were previously eliminated.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are Cheer coach Monica Aldama, The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.

Another week, another goodbye Thank you for giving #DWTS your all, @VernonDavis85! See #TeamDavisIsDancing one more time tomorrow morning on @GMA. pic.twitter.com/0Vnw2R37EV— Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) October 20, 2020