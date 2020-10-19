Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Colbert will host a live election day special Nov. 3 on Showtime at 11 p.m. EDT.

The Late Show host will give commentary on the election in the commercial-free special, titled Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020.

Charlamagne Tha God and Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon of Showtime's political series The Circus, will appear as special guests. No audience will be present due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colbert last hosted a live election day special on Showtime in 2016, titled Stephen Colbert's Live Election Night Democracy Series Finale: Who's Going to Clean Up This [Expletive]?

"It's going to be a great night although my therapist has reminded me America has to want to change," Colbert said in a statement.