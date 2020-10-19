Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon says she hasn't secretly married her fiancé, Juan Dixon.

The 41-year-old television personality shared details about her relationship with Dixon during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Dixon and Juan Dixon previously married in 2005 and divorced in 2012. The couple, who have two sons, Corey and Carter, later reconciled and got engaged again.

On WWHL, Dixon said she and Juan Dixon haven't remarried yet.

"No, we are not married," she told host Andy Cohen. "I would let you know, Andy."

Dixon answered other questions about her relationship, including whether she or Juan Dixon is the bigger grudge holder.

"We're pretty good at just moving on. We don't like holding grudges," she said. "I would say Juan, though."

Dixon said she "turns up" more after a couple of drinks and is "the good cop" when it comes to parenting their sons.

"I am the good cop. I'm the fun parent and Juan is the frightening parent," she said.

In addition, Dixon said she has a better fashion sense than Juan Dixon but said her husband is the first to apologize.

"I never apologize," she said.

Dixon and Juan Dixon got engaged again in December 2019.

"Sweeter the second time around! Thank you to everyone who loved, supported, rooted and prayed for Juan and I. We truly appreciate all of the love and congratulatory wishes as we embark on #DixonsPartDeux," Dixon wrote on Instagram at the time.

On WWHL, Dixon also discussed her RHOP co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels meeting after Samuels' physical fight with Candiace Dillard. Dixon said it was "super extra" of Bryant to bring security with her to meet with Samuels.