Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss his 20-year battle with drug addiction.

McLean said that he kept his addiction a secret until his destructive behavior started affecting the boy band. The singer mentioned how Backstreet Boys members would dump ice water onto him in order to wake him up from being passed out.

Advertisement

"Everybody started to catch on. I wasn't me anymore. I was just living a lie," McLean said to ABC correspondent Will Reeve.

McLean, 42, said he hit rock bottom during a trip to Vegas 11 months ago but has since stayed sober while working with a program and a sponsor.

"The turning point for me was when I came back home my wife could smell it on my breath and my youngest of my two daughters would not sit with me," McLean said.

"There's too much to live for today. My beautiful children, my amazing wife, my career, my brothers. I never felt more grounded than I do today," he continued.

McLean currently competes on Dancing with the Stars Season 29.