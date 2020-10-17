Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany and Ryan Flynn have signed up for voice roles in the adult animated comedy The Harper House, CBS All Access announced.

Created by Brad Neely, the show follows "an overconfident female head of a household, as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs, after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of an Arkansas small town," a synopsis said.

"To save money, they've moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House."

The voice cast will also include VyVy Nguyen, Lance Krall, Roberta Colindrez, Tessa Skara, John "Spud" McConnell, Chris Diamantopoulos, Joanna Hausmann, Gabourey Sidibe, Nyima Funk and Gary Anthony Williams.

The show is expected to debut in 2021.