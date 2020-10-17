Oct. 17 (UPI) -- American Horror Story and Scream Queens icon Emma Roberts is producing a Netflix series called First Kill, based on Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story.

Felicia D. Henderson -- whose credits include Gossip Girl and The Punisher -- is to serve as showrunner.

Schwab is the eight-part, young-adult drama's creator, writer and executive producer.

"When it's time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope," a synopsis said.

"But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won't be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for."

No casting has been disclosed.

Roberts recently announced she is pregnant with her first child with her beau, actor Garrett Hedlund.