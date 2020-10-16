Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Josh Gad announced on Jimmy Kimmel Live that his Reunited Apart YouTube series will feature a Wayne's World reunion.

"I wasn't going to do this tonight but I love you so much Jimmy I'm going to reveal to you that the next episode of Reunited Apart is Wayne's World," Gad said on Thursday.

"Will Queen be there?" Kimmel jokingly asked, due to the film's iconic scene where stars Mike Myers and Dana Carvey sing "Bohemian Rhapsody" from the band.

"I hope a queen will be there. I don't know if the band will be there, but hoping some royalty will be there for sure. We're trying to get everybody. It's always really tough, but trying to get as many people as we can. It's going to be pretty amazing," Gad said.

Gad last hosted a Ferris Bueller's Day Off reunion in June. Reunited Apart airs on the actor's YouTube channel. Not date has been set for the Wayne's World reunion.

The 39-year-old will voice Olaf from Frozen once again in a new animated short that dives into the character's origins titled Once Upon a Snowman, which comes to Disney+ on Oct. 23.

"I think that there's something so innocent about him and this like lovable naiveté," Gad said about the character.

Gad ended his appearance by recalling how the late Fred Willard attended his wedding and delivered the news that their show Back to You had been canceled. Gad said the show allowed him to pay for a big wedding.

"He goes, 'This looks pretty expensive, I guess now's a bad time to tell you the show is canceled.' And he walks away," Gad said.