Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live writer and star Colin Jost says he's "in no rush" to leave the late-night sketch comedy show.

The 38-year-old writer and actor discussed his future with the NBC series during Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show after hinting at his exit in his book, A Very Punchable Face: A Memoir.

Jost started writing for SNL in 2005 and also appears as a cast member on the show. He said on Ellen that he doesn't "know exactly" when he will depart the series.

"I don't have a real timeline. I just mean that I started to potentially psychologically brace for the concept of leaving, which I hadn't really done," the star said.

"Certainly quarantine makes you appreciate have any job, and very much appreciating friends that you get to work with and enjoy seeing," he added. "I'm certainly in no rush to leave, but at some point there's other things I want to do and that's what I'm kind of trying to figure out a way to do."

In A Very Punchable Face, released in July, Jost wrote that he is "preparing mentally to leave SNL in the future" and getting ready "to sleep semiregular hours and write without the constant swirling pressure of a live show every Saturday night."

On Ellen, Jost also discussed his upcoming wedding to his fiancée, actress Scarlett Johansson, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jost jokingly said they delayed the wedding because his SNL co-star Michael Che planned to make a scene.

"He plans to make a scene at most events. I would say that's his general approach," Jost said. "That's part of why we've just been postponing it, because we can see him getting ready for the wedding and we're like, 'Maybe we should wait another day.'"

"What I really want for Che, I wanna ask him to do an objection at the wedding," he added. "A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice in that moment. So few people utilize that moment to object and I think he could do a really great objection."

Jost and Johansson got engaged in May 2019. Johansson said on Ellen in October 2019 that Jost proposed in a romantic and personal way.