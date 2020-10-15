Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Bachelorette couple Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are calling it quits.

Hebert, 35, confirmed Wednesday that she and Rosenbaum, 43, have split after nearly eight years of marriage.

Hebert shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Rosenbaum slow dancing at a formal event.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," she captioned the post.

Hebert and Rosenbaum met during The Bachelorette Season 7, which aired in 2011, and married in December 2012. The pair have two children, son Ford, 6, and daughter Elsie, 3.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten," Hebert said. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

"Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children," she added.

Hebert ended her post by thanking friends and fans for their support.

"Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health," she said.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Emily Maynard and Kendall Long were among those to voice their support for Hebert in the comments.

"I'm so sorry, Ashley. Sending you the biggest hug and all the love," Maynard wrote.

"Sending you all the love my dear," Long said.

Rosenbaum confirmed the news in a post on his own account, saying he was feeling "disbelief and extreme sadness."

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there's no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we've done everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," Rosenbaum said.

"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different perspectives and personalities, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage," he added.

The Bachelorette is now in its 16th season. Season 16, starring Clare Crawley, premiered on ABC this week. Crawley addressed rumors about her season Monday on Jimmy Kimmel Live!