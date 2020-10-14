Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Season 3 of Paramount Network's ranch drama Yellowstone is coming to the Peacock streaming service on Nov. 22.

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home for Yellowstone in the U.S. and already has the show's first two seasons. The third season was wrapped up in August on Paramount Network and will continue to air on the channel.

Yellowstone's latest season is so far cable's most-watched series of 2020.

Kevin Costner stars in the series as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States.

Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser also star in the show, co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.