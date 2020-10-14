Dan Perlman is set to star in the TV comedy, "Flatbush Misdemeanors." Photo courtesy of Showtime

Kevin Iso is set to star in the TV comedy, "Flatbush Misdemeanors." Photo courtesy of Showtime

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Showtime said it has ordered 10 episodes of a half-hour comedy series called Flatbush Misdemeanors.

The show was created and written by Kevin Iso and Dan Perlman, who will also star. It is based on their digital series of the same name.

"Flatbush Misdemeanors is a funny, audacious and inventive series that rips the artisanal sheen off of Brooklyn and mines comedy from the diverse, un-gentrified characters who live there," Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement Tuesday.

"Kevin and Dan are multi-talented and have unique, authentic voices that we are thrilled to bring to Showtime audiences."

No airdate has been announced yet.