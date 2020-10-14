Oct. 14 (UPI) -- ITV announced Wednesday it has ordered No Return, a four-part drama starring singer and actress Sheridan Smith.

"The contemporary drama focuses upon an idyllic family holiday to Turkey which turns into a living nightmare for Kathy, played by Sheridan Smith, and her husband Martin when they are left desperately fighting for their 16 year old son's freedom after he's accused of a serious crime," a press release said.

No other casting has been announced yet.

Brassic and Shameless scribe Danny Brocklehurst wrote the limited series, which is set to debut on the British network next summer.

Hannah Quinn -- whose credits include The Stranger and Safe -- will direct the series.

"I was thrilled to be asked to play Kathy in this exciting production and to be at ITV again," Smith said in a statement. "Can't wait to start filming on this thrilling, complex story about family finding their way through a terrifying situation."

Smith's credits include Cleaning Up, The Royle Family and Gavin & Stacy.

ITV commissions gripping event drama, No Return, starring Sheridan Smith https://t.co/GWbWg41WUV pic.twitter.com/iDDhA78sgc— ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 14, 2020