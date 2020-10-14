Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The stars of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 will reunite for a Halloween special this month.

World of Wonder, which produces the VH1 reality competition, said in a press release Wednesday that it will host the virtual event Bring Back My Ghouls on Oct. 30.

The special will stream on the World of Wonder YouTube channel Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. PDT. The event is created in partnership with Vote Save America to promote the importance of voting.

Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall, Crystal Methyd, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Dahlia Sin, Rock M Sakura, Nicky Doll, Aiden Zhane, Brita Filter, Jan, Widow Von'Du and Jackie Cox will take part in the special.

"I am so excited to be back together with my Season 12 sisters. Due to the pandemic, we haven't been able to on tour so this is fun chance to spend time with each other as well as the fans," Heidi N Closet said.

The event will feature lip-sync performances of "I'm That Witch" and "Bring Back My Ghouls," along with a "Time to Vote" segment. Viewers can send tips to the Drag Race stars, who will divide the money evenly.

RuPaul's Drag Race was renewed for a 13th season in August. The series has inspired several spinoffs, including Drag Race Holland, which premiered in September.