Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Rapper, actor, producer and philanthropist Ludacris has created Karma's World, a new animated series for Netflix.

The streaming giant said it has ordered 40, 11-minute episodes of the show, which is targeted at children ages 6-9.

A press release describes it as a coming of age story about a Black girl "finding her voice and using it to change her world."

"The series will feature original songs which tackle issues such as self-esteem, body positivity, discrimination, creativity, expressing emotions, friendship, family, leadership, celebrating differences and more," the synopsis added.

The show is inspired by Ludacris' oldest daughter Karma and an interactive educational website of the same name created by Karma's World Entertainment in 2009.

"10 years in the making. THIS IS HOW LEGACIES ARE BUILT! I'm pleased to announce I will be joining the @netflixfamily, and bringing my new animated series #KarmasWorld inspired by my oldest daughter in partnership with @9StoryMG and @BrownBagFilms to @netflix! @strongblacklead," Ludacris tweeted Tuesday.

Ludacris' credits include the Fast and Furious franchise, Fear Factor and Crash.

"It has been an absolute privilege to work with Chris to bring his vision of Karma to life," Angela Santomero, chief creative officer for 9 Story Media Group, said in a statement.

"Karma is a character who does not yet exist on kids' TV. She is a powerful, empowering role model who uses her words and music to bring about change in her community. Kids who watch Karma's World will be inspired to use creativity as a vehicle for self-expression, and the series furthers 9 Story's commitment to creating diverse content for children that encourages them to find their voice and follow their dreams."

