Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Retired pro football player and sports commentator Mark Sanchez was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

He was dressed as Baby Alien for the FOX competition.

"Somebody get this Baby Alien a record deal! WHO IS THIS GUY?? Definitely not a football player," Sanchez tweeted after the show aired.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

"Maybe we can share custody of #BabyAlienMask, @JennyMcCarthy? #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger said in a Twitter post.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first disguised celebrity to get the boot this season.

Actor Mickey Rourke later took himself out of the competition and TV icon Brian Austin Green was cut from the show last week.