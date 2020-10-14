Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Little Mix: The Search, a talent show starring British girl group Little Mix, has been halted after members of the production tested positive for COVID-19.

There won't be a new episode Saturday on BBC One, but the program hopes to return with a new installment on Oct. 24.

Advertisement

"We can confirm that a small number of people on the Little Mix: The Search production have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines," the show's offcial Twitter account said in a statement.

"Due to the format of the show we have made the decision to postpone Saturday's programme. There are rigorous protocols in place to manage COVID-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount," the statement continued.

The Britain's Got Talent Christmas special also had its production shut down recently after crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Little Mix create and mentor new bands in The Search. Selected performers live together and can utilize Little Mix's resources including vocal coaches, songwriters and producers.