Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Star Nicholas Pinnock wants to help others who have been wrongfully incarcerated in the new trailer for Season 2 of For Life.

Pinnock stars as Aaron Wallace whose is determined to help others as a lawyer who was able to successfully earn a re-trial.

"Aaron is motivated by the hope of being reunited with his family and reclaiming a life of freedom to take up the mantle against systemic injustice from outside the prison walls," reads the synopsis for Season 2.

For Life Season 2 will premiere on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.

The series, from creator Hank Steinberg, is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr. Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Dorian Missick, Tyla Harris, Boris McGiver and Timothy Busfield also star.

Steinberg also executive produces with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson (Power), Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan.