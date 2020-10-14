Oct. 14 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that its new comedy B Positive, starring Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford, will debut on Nov. 5.

The show will have its premiere on the same night as the new seasons of Mom and Young Sheldon.

Advertisement

The returns of NCIS: LA and NCIS: NEW ORLEANS are set for Nov. 8, and the two-hour premiere of S.W.A.T. is scheduled for Nov. 11.

Sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob [Heart] Abishola, and the legal drama All Rise are scheduled to return on Nov. 16.

CBS' sister network Showtime said the 11th and final season of its comedy Shameless will kick off on Dec. 6.

It's starting to feel like fall because CBS shows are coming back. Check out the Primetime premiere dates for TEN scripted series across five nights here: https://t.co/oAoaAEKJVI pic.twitter.com/6JQdZQRXLL— CBS (@CBS) October 13, 2020